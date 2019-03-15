Champions League: Man United to face Barcelona in quarterfinals

Nyon (Swirzerland), March 15: Former champions Barcelona and Manchester United will face each other in the pick of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal contests.
The two formidable teams have met in the final of 2009 and 2011 editions , both of which were won by the Catalan side.
Serie A giants Juventus will face Ajax following the Dutch side's incredible victory over Real Madrid while last year's beaten finalists Liverpool was arguably handed a favorable draw against Porto.
Meanwhile, Tottenham will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the only all- English Premier League quarterfinal.
The quarterfinal first legs will be played between April 9-10 with the reverse fixtures scheduled for April 16-17.
The draw had an unusual feel with neither Bayern Munich nor Real Madrid in the hat, the first time both European giants have failed to reach the last eight since 2005-06.
Barcelona, who are in the last eight for the 12th successive season, will be away in the first leg after UEFA switched the order to avoid United's home match clashing with Manchester City, who host Spurs in their second leg.
Ajax, once a major European power who struggle to compete financially with clubs from bigger leagues, ousted Real Madrid in the last 16 and their tie against Juventus will be a repeat of the 1996 final, which the Serie A club won on penalties.
They also met in the final of the old European Cup in 1973 with the Dutch side winning 1-0.
"I'm neither happy nor sad. Ajax eliminated Madrid so they are no joke," said Juventus director Pavel Nedved. "I liked them a lot against Madrid so we will have to be very careful. We will have to face Ajax with great commitment: I expect two great games."
Remarkably, Juventus are unbeaten in their last ten meetings with Ajax, winning five of the last six.
The semifinal pairings were also made with Tottenham or City to face Ajax or Juventus and Manchester United or Barcelona to meet either Liverpool or Porto.
Quarter-final draw
Ajax vs Juventus
Liverpool vs Porto
Tottenham vs Manchester City
Barcelona vs Manchester United
Semifinal draw
Tottenham or Manchester City vs Ajax or Juventus
Manchester United or Barcelona vs Liverpool or Porto
