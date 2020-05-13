Liverpool want Arsenal prodigy, a good move?

Kolkata, May 13: One of the positives for Arsenal in recent times has been the emergence of youngster Bukayo Saka.
The 18-year-old English youth international has been the revelation of this season at the Emirates in an unorthodox left-back role in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac and seems to have made the spot of his own.
However, with his contract expiring next summer, Arsenal are certain to face a difficult time to persuade him to stay at North London amid interest from rivals including Liverpool.
If reports in England are to be believed, Saka is not particularly keen on committing his future at the Emirates and is said to be weighing up his options. Liverpool are not the only club to have registered their interest in the 18-year-old though with Chelsea also pretty much in the hunt but it is believed to be the European champions Liverpool who is leading the race.
Saka will be a good addition to the Liverpool squad and will be a long-term prospect at Anfield. With his immense versatility allowing him to play anywhere on the left-hand side, he can prove to be a key player for the Reds just like veteran James Milner. Saka has made 29 senior appearances for the Gunners this season and has scored thrice while registering nine assists.
Liverpool do not have any senior left-back in their squad to deputize Andy Robertson. They would also benefit from having an enormously talented young player like Saka as an alternative to Sadio Mane on the left flank. If they can acquire the signature of Saka, he can prove to be a two-in-one solution for Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp is a dream manager for any young player thanks to his immense belief in his players and his training methods that helps them reach their true potential. Therefore, it is hardly a secret why Saka is believed to be keen on a Liverpool move.