Liverpool want Bundesliga midfielder, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 1: Liverpool's season is getting from bad to worse with the Reds now facing the prospect of even losing out on the fourth spot despite the fact that they started the season as the favourites for the Premier League title.
Having ended their 30-year long wait for the League title in some fashion last season, the Reds have looked like a completely different side this season with injuries to key personnel making their campaign even more difficult.
After a 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield, the Reds have now lost four home league matches in a row which shows that things are simply not working out for the Reds and it is expected that Jurgen Klopp could call for a host of changes in the summer.
name to have been touted with a move to Merseyside is Florian Neuhaus. The 23-year-old German international has been a player in demand in recent months with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund keen on snapping him up from Borussia Monchengladbach.
Georginio Wijnaldum's contract situation has been a much-discussed topic over the past year or so and it looks like it has gone out of the Reds' hands now. The Dutchman's expires in the summer and it looks almost certain that he won't remain at Anfield beyond this campaign.
The Anfield side have been linked with a host of midfielders over the last few months and the latest
Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund always look to recruit the best talents in Germany and both of them interested in the 23-year-old speaks volumes about his talent and potential. Compared to one of the best midfielders of this generation Toni Kroos, Neuhaus is technically very much gifted and has an excellent eye for a pass.
He is most comfortable when deployed as a number eight but can also be used in a deeper role as a regista or as an attacking midfielder. And, in the usual 4-3-3 system Liverpool mostly play, the 23-year-old has what it takes to comfortably slot in at Wijnaldum's role.
Neuhaus is an excellent passer of the ball and dictates the tempo of the game with ease which is evident from his passing accuracy of 86.2%. He has played a total of 55.7 passes on an average per game this campaign among which 3.9 have been long passes with an average of 1.1 key passes and 0.7 key passes per game.
Neuhaus has completed an average of 1.2 dribbles per game this season which shows that he carries the ball really well. Liverpool midfielders tend to play a safe game and control the tempo of the game and Neuhaus has what it takes to effortlessly slot into Klopp's midfield trio.
Neuhaus will be available for £34.7 million this summer with the release clause in his clause coming into effect at the end of the season. However, both Bayern and Dortmund are unlikely to be able to utilize the situation with their finances already stretched and the Reds could take advantage of that. And, it would be quite a bargain.