Liverpool want Ligue 1 defender, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 29: Liverpool have been one of the worst-hit sides by injury over the last few months and their defence has suffered the most.
Though Jurgen Klopp has somewhat managed to keep things ticking for the Reds , it is as clear as daylight that Liverpool need to recruit a new central defender in January if they have to aim for the Premier League title and Champions League.
Lille OSC defender Sven Botman has been mentioned as a possible January target of the Reds and a deal could be very well on the cards.
Botman only Lille from Dutch giants Ajax only last summer and has been an ever-present figure for the Ligue 1 side in both Europa League and Ligue 1 and has alerted eagle-eyed scouts across Europe.
Blessed with a frame of 6 ft 4 in, Botman has all the much have attributes of a central defender. He is big and strong and quite naturally, he excels aerially.
Liverpool seem to lack the aerial presence at the heart of the defence in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Botman can certainly be the answer to the problem. The 20-year-old has won an average of 3.3 aerial duels per game which shows his supremacy in the air.
Liverpool rely heavily on their defenders to control the tempo of the game and build attacks right from the back. And, Botman can definitely fit in their system thanks to his good technical abilities and passing range.