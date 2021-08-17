Liverpool want Wolves star, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 17: Unlike their rivals, this has been a quiet transfer window for Liverpool thus far and quite obviously, a major section of the Reds' fanbase are concerned given their struggles last season.
Jurgen Klopp's side have only seen Ibrahima Konate join the club from RB Leipzig as the only major incoming this summer whereas the club also lost one of their key players Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.
The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are both also linked with exits from the club during the remainder of the window. Liverpool continue to be linked with some big names in European football such as Kylian Mbappe, Saul Niguez, Dusan Vlahovic, Florian Neuhaus and many more.
Another name that has been consistently linked with a move to Anfield over the last few years is Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore and the rumour simply refuses to die down. It is reported that the Reds are preparing a £30 million bid for the Spanish international although Wolves are desperate to hold onto their price tag of £40 million.
On his day, Traore can be an unstoppable force and Klopp has spoken highly of the former Barcelona academy graduate on several occasions. The 25-year-old is physically big and strong and despite that, he can outrun almost every player in the planet.
There
are
not
many
players
who
can
both
outmuscle
and
outrun
opponents
and
Traore
does
so
with
relative
ease.
He
is
also
a
gifted
dribbler
despite
his
big
frame
and
can
control
the
ball
even
in
the
tightest
of
space.
Traore is a unique footballer thanks to his unconventional package of physique, pace and technique but despite all his qualities, the Spaniard has not quite achieved the heights he seems to be capable of. And, the reason why he is not there yet is his lack of end product and it was once again evident in Wolves' opening game of the season against Leicester City in which the Foxes won 1-0 thanks to a wonder strike by Jamie Vardy.
In that game alone, Traore had six shots with an xG of 0.81, both being his highest ever figures in the Premier League. In fact, his xG was higher than the entire Leicester City side combined and yet Wolves lost the game which shows the area where the Spaniard lacks quality. He has played 132 games for Wolves till date having scored just 10 times while assisting 18 more. And, out of those, six goals and 12 assists came in the 2019-20 season itself during which he showed signs of finally being able to find his end product.
The package Traore comes with seems to be perfect for Klopp's system at Liverpool and he is also of the age bracket Liverpool usually target. Also, Klopp has successfully been able to improve players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and many more significantly.
Whether he can repeat the trick with Traore remains to be seen but the Spaniard still seems to be a good enough signing for the Reds thanks to his overall quality and versatility. If Liverpool can manage to sign the Spaniard for around the £30 million mark, it should be considered a decent deal.