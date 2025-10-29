IND vs AUS: What Happened To Nitish Reddy? Why Is He Not Playing In 1st T20I?

England vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When and Where to Watch ENG-W vs SA-W Semi-Final on TV and Online?

BAN vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies in India, Pakistan and Other Countries?

Sports Bulletin For 29th October: IND vs AUS 1st T20I Gets Washed Out Due To Rain To Rohit Sharma Attains No. 1 Spot

Football Liverpool's Dressing Room Silence After Defeat Viewed Positively By Federico Chiesa Federico Chiesa has expressed that the Liverpool squad's silence following their defeat to Brentford is a positive indicator of their desire to improve. With recent struggles in the Premier League, he emphasises the need for hard work and focus on future matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Federico Chiesa has shared insights into Liverpool's reaction following their recent 3-2 defeat to Brentford. The team chose silence over vocal frustration, which Chiesa views positively as they aim to reverse their current poor form. Liverpool's loss at the Gtech Community Stadium marked their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, with the Opta supercomputer now estimating their chances of retaining the title at a mere 11.1%.

Arne Slot's side has struggled recently, losing five of their last six matches across all competitions. Their only victory in this period was a 5-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League. Liverpool is set to face Crystal Palace next in the EFL Cup, having already suffered two defeats against them this season in both league and Community Shield matches.

Chiesa explained that after the match, no one spoke because everyone understood the situation. "No one was speaking, because afterwards, everyone knows," he told The Times. He believes that sometimes words aren't necessary when players are aware of what needs improvement. The silence indicated a collective desire to change and improve.

The Italian forward emphasised that when faced with challenges like these, the instinct is to work harder and train more diligently. He sees this quiet determination as a sign that everyone is committed to turning things around. "Everyone wants to change the situation," he stated.

Chiesa stressed that there isn't just one reason for their struggles and that identifying specific causes isn't his priority. Instead, he focuses on working harder and striving for victories. He remains optimistic about Liverpool's potential to recover due to their talented squad and excellent manager.

"I always think positive and we have the quality and the players to bounce back," Chiesa said confidently. Despite recent setbacks, he doesn't foresee any significant issues arising in the future if they continue to put in effort.

Adapting to Opponents

Slot has faced criticism for his comments on opponents' tactics during Liverpool's rough patch. However, Chiesa insists that Liverpool must be prepared for any style of play from their rivals. "We have players that are world class and that can be put in any situation and will perform," he asserted.

If Crystal Palace opts for long balls or throw-ins in their upcoming match, Chiesa is confident Liverpool will respond with high intensity and strong duels. He believes they have what it takes to succeed regardless of how opponents choose to play.

At the start of the season, when Liverpool was winning consistently, there were no questions or doubts about their performance. Chiesa believes returning to winning ways will restore confidence and silence critics once again.