Lockdown Days: La Liga players interact with fans on social media

|
Mourning a legend
There was some sad news for the La Liga family this week as Spanish football mourned the passing of Radomir Antic, the Serbian who became the only coach to ever manage all three of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
He also spent time in charge at Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo and was beloved and respected around Spain. His former clubs and several of his former players paid their respects on social media.
|
Catching up with old friends
This period of staying at home means that many have more time on their hands than they usually do, making this an excellent month to catch up with old friends.
That is exactly what some of the star Real Madrid players from the start of the 21st century did on Wednesday night, as Ronaldo videocalled Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Iker Casillas, broadcasting the chat live on Instagram.
|
Commemorating World Health Day
Throughout the period of quarantine in Spain, there has been daily applause for the healthcare workers and for all those who are looking out for people at this difficult time.
That is continuing and there was an extra special reason to pay tribute to health workers on Tuesday, since it was World Health Day. Praise and gratitude for those working in medical centres poured in from around the country, including from La Liga clubs and players.
|
Cycling indoors
As has been the case throughout this period of quarantine, La Liga players have been trying to ensure they stay in good shape.
In addition to the more traditional workouts, there have been some more alternatives ways of keeping fit and one of them involved Cadiz players Jean-Pierre Rhyner and Yann Bodiger, who livestreamed their session on exercise bikes for fans to see.