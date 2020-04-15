Football
Lockdown Days: La Liga players interact with fans on social media

By
Radomir Antic
Several of Radomir Antic's former clubs and ex-team-mates paid their respects to him on social media. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, April 15: Spain is currently in lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, yet the La Liga players are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world. 

As the coronavirus shutdown continued into Easter Week in Spain, the players of La Liga continued to interact with fans online.

They are staying busy and helping to keep football fans around Spain motivated and encouraged too.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the activities that the top footballing personalities in the country have been getting up to.

Mourning a legend

There was some sad news for the La Liga family this week as Spanish football mourned the passing of Radomir Antic, the Serbian who became the only coach to ever manage all three of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He also spent time in charge at Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo and was beloved and respected around Spain. His former clubs and several of his former players paid their respects on social media.

Catching up with old friends

This period of staying at home means that many have more time on their hands than they usually do, making this an excellent month to catch up with old friends.

That is exactly what some of the star Real Madrid players from the start of the 21st century did on Wednesday night, as Ronaldo videocalled Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Iker Casillas, broadcasting the chat live on Instagram.

Commemorating World Health Day

Throughout the period of quarantine in Spain, there has been daily applause for the healthcare workers and for all those who are looking out for people at this difficult time.

That is continuing and there was an extra special reason to pay tribute to health workers on Tuesday, since it was World Health Day. Praise and gratitude for those working in medical centres poured in from around the country, including from La Liga clubs and players.

Cycling indoors

As has been the case throughout this period of quarantine, La Liga players have been trying to ensure they stay in good shape.

In addition to the more traditional workouts, there have been some more alternatives ways of keeping fit and one of them involved Cadiz players Jean-Pierre Rhyner and Yann Bodiger, who livestreamed their session on exercise bikes for fans to see.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
