Loftus-Cheek better player than Fabregas, says Chris Sutton

London, November 15: Chelsea have made a huge mistake by allowing Ruben Loftus-Cheek to leave on loan and keeping Cesc Fabregas, according to one of their former strikers Chris Sutton.
The 21-year-old was sent out to Crystal Palace by the Blues in the summer on a season-long loan in order to gain more first-team experience and he has started impressing for the Eagles despite the South Londoners struggling.
His good display for the club was rewarded by Gareth Southgate as the young midfielder was given his first senior call up and he impressed big time against Germany in his senior England team debut.
After his man of the match performance against Germany at Wembley, it led Chris Sutton to declare that the 21-year-old already a better player than World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas.
When asked by 5 Live Sport presenter and another former Stamford Bridge favourite Pat Nevin if he thought he should be ahead of Fabregas in the pecking order, Sutton did not hold back in his opinion.
And he questioned whether Antonio Conte actually knew Loftus-Cheek's best position.
Sutton said: "Yes, yes I do. But didn't Conte use him as a centre forward one time?
"There's no reason Loftus-Cheek couldn't go back to Chelsea and be a starter next season."
Loftus-Cheek is expected to keep his spot in Gareth Southgate's England side for the clash against Brazil this evening.
The Lewisham-born ace has only made eight appearances for the Eagles so far this season but has been one of their best performers.
Loftus Cheek did collect a Premier League winners medal last season after featuring in six top-flight matches under Conte.
And with the club desperate to introduce more homegrown talent into their matchday squad, the ace is expected to figure a lot more heavily when he returns to West London next summer.