PAK vs AFG Live Streaming Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan Match Online And On TV In Pakistan, India, Afghanistan

No Excuses For Arsenal As They Aim To Challenge Chelsea For WSL Title After Champions League Triumph

Football Ruben Loftus-Cheek Returns To England Squad For Upcoming World Cup Qualifiers Against Andorra And Serbia Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been recalled to the England squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, marking his first call-up since November 2018. He replaces Adam Wharton due to injury. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been selected for England's squad, managed by Thomas Tuchel, for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia. This marks his return to the national team after nearly five years, having last played in November 2018. The AC Milan midfielder replaces Adam Wharton, who suffered a groin injury during Crystal Palace's recent victory over Aston Villa.

Loftus-Cheek has made 10 appearances for England since his debut eight years ago. His recall reunites him with Tuchel, under whom he played at Chelsea from 2021 to 2022 before moving to Milan. At AC Milan, the 29-year-old has featured in 71 matches across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and assisting twice. He recently scored in Milan's win over Lecce.

Jarell Quansah is another addition to the squad. The former Liverpool defender now plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga following a summer transfer. Quansah was part of Tuchel's first England squad in March but is yet to earn his first senior cap. His inclusion adds depth to the defensive options available for the upcoming matches.

England will host Andorra at Villa Park this Saturday before travelling to face Serbia three days later. The Three Lions currently lead Group K with maximum points from their first three games. Their strong start puts them in a favourable position as they aim to secure qualification for the World Cup.

Loftus-Cheek's performance at Milan has been noteworthy among English players in Serie A. Only Fikayo Tomori has more appearances than him for Milan since the 1994-95 season. Loftus-Cheek reached his 50th Serie A appearance recently, highlighting his consistent presence in Italian football.

The inclusion of Loftus-Cheek and Quansah brings fresh energy and experience to England's squad as they prepare for crucial matches ahead. With their current form and strategic additions, England looks poised to continue their successful campaign in Group K.