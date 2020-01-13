Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Longest unbeaten run in Premier League history: Where does Liverpool stand in the list?

By
Longest unbeaten run in Premier League history: Where does Liverpool stand in the list?

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Liverpool lost the Premier League title last time by a whisker to Manchester City but this season the side looks much more focused, on a mission to achieve the impossible.

They look on course to finally break their Premier League duck after getting a win at Tottenham Hotspur and attaining a 14-point lead at the top with one game less played.

Remarkably the Anfield side in their run has not lost yet in the league and only has dropped points against Manchester United. Their draw against United stopped them from creating a record of most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City. However, their win against Spurs have now put them in the record book after 21 game weeks.

Liverpool have matched the incredible number of most points gained after 21 matchdays in Europe's top five leagues. Furthermore, after losing to Manchester City in the last season, they are yet to lose a game in the league and are on an unbeaten streak of 38 game, which itself is also a record.

But despite such a humungous unbeaten streak, they are yet to boast the best unbeaten record. Liverpool still are the third-best team in England with the unbeaten record and if they are to climb any further up the list to cement their place as the best teams, they have to match the records of these two sides:

Chelsea - 40 (From 16 October 2004 - 6 November 2005)

Chelsea went unbeaten in 40 games between October 2004 and November 2005 under Jose Mourinho, winning the league in both seasons. His first league defeat came in October when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City, before going undefeated for 12 months and three weeks. That run was finally ended by Manchester United in the next season.

Arsenal - 49 (From 7 May 2003 - 24 October 2004)

Arsene Wenger went on a full season unbeaten winning the invincible in the 2003-04 campaign but their unbeaten run continued till next season before Manchester United stopped the arch-rivals.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 12:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue