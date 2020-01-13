Longest unbeaten run in Premier League history: Where does Liverpool stand in the list?

Bengaluru, Jan 13: Liverpool lost the Premier League title last time by a whisker to Manchester City but this season the side looks much more focused, on a mission to achieve the impossible.
They look on course to finally break their Premier League duck after getting a win at Tottenham Hotspur and attaining a 14-point lead at the top with one game less played.
Remarkably the Anfield side in their run has not lost yet in the league and only has dropped points against Manchester United. Their draw against United stopped them from creating a record of most consecutive wins, which is currently held by Manchester City. However, their win against Spurs have now put them in the record book after 21 game weeks.
Liverpool have matched the incredible number of most points gained after 21 matchdays in Europe's top five leagues. Furthermore, after losing to Manchester City in the last season, they are yet to lose a game in the league and are on an unbeaten streak of 38 game, which itself is also a record.
But despite such a humungous unbeaten streak, they are yet to boast the best unbeaten record. Liverpool still are the third-best team in England with the unbeaten record and if they are to climb any further up the list to cement their place as the best teams, they have to match the records of these two sides:
Chelsea - 40 (From 16 October 2004 - 6 November 2005)
Chelsea went unbeaten in 40 games between October 2004 and November 2005 under Jose Mourinho, winning the league in both seasons. His first league defeat came in October when they lost 1-0 to Manchester City, before going undefeated for 12 months and three weeks. That run was finally ended by Manchester United in the next season.
Arsenal - 49 (From 7 May 2003 - 24 October 2004)
Arsene Wenger went on a full season unbeaten winning the invincible in the 2003-04 campaign but their unbeaten run continued till next season before Manchester United stopped the arch-rivals.