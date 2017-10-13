Lucky to be alive after Amsterdam accident: Sergio Aguero

Bengaluru, October 13: Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has sensationally said he would have died in the Amsterdam accident two weeks ago if he had he not worn his seat-belt.
The 29-year-old forward was involved in a crash during the international break while spending a day away from Argentina national team in the Dutch capital when a car he was travelling collided with a post.
The forward suffered only a broken rib, however, the 29-year-old has assumed that the incident could have left him in a much more regrettable condition.
Aguero told Argentina's TyC Sports: "When I got to the hospital I asked the doctor if I could play for City on the Saturday. He said, 'I don't believe so'. I took a moment to think and realised it's thanks to wearing a seat-belt that I'm able to talk about this at all."
Aguero flew back to Manchester for treatment just after the accident and primarily was declared unavailable for nearly six months. The Argentine striker thus was not able to play in their important qualifier against Ecuador therefore.
However, a hat-trick from Lionel Messi secured Argentina a 3-1 win against Ecuador on Wednesday which cemented Jorge Sampaoli's side a direct spot at next summer's competition in Russia.
And while talking about his country's excellence in the field Aguero told that he congratulated Messi privately for an amazing display.
"I sent a message to Messi, a normal one, as I did to everybody," Aguero said. "I congratulated him and thanked him for all he's been doing for the national team."
At first, Aguero's injury was believed to be severe, however, the forward this week has joined the rest of his team-mates for a light training and during the interview, he claimed that he is not sure of his return date right now, however, will not rush back to the field without being fully fit.
Aguero said: "(On Thursday) I'll rejoin the group and see how I feel, whether I'm comfortable or not."
On Saturday (October 14), Manchester City face a Stoke City side who have made a decent start to the 2017/18 season. But the high flying City side who have won six, drawn one, and are currently top of the table after seven matches will hope to maintain their form and continue their unbeaten streak.