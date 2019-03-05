Luis Suarez helping Liverpool sign Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez

Bengaluru, March 4: Liverpool are hoping to add more firepower to their ranks by splurging this Summer on Celta Vigo star Maxi Gomez who is reportedly getting advice from former Liverpool player Luis Suarez.
Barcelona striker Suarez still has a big soft spot for Liverpool and reportedly has been in touch with his friends at Merseyside to recommend the attacker.
The ex-Liverpool star moved to Merseyside at a similar point of his career and certainly, a celestial three years saw him grow to be rated as one of the best players in the world. Both the attackers have been teammates in the international circuit and rumour is that Suarez is pushing the player for a move to his former club as he sees him as a perfect addition to his former side.
Liverpool are looking to boost their firepower with Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi looking set for Anfield exits.
Gomez joined European football just last Summer but scored 17 goals in his debut La Liga campaign and is on course to hit double figures again, despite Celta's struggles in the bottom half of the table. He has scored nine goals in 24 games for the Spanish side this season, who are 17th in La Liga and battling to avoid relegation.
The 22-year-old striker is said to have a release clause of €50m at Balaidos but reportedly, the Spanish club could be willing to part ways with a lesser amount in the region of €35m.
Liverpool however, certainly won't be alone in their pursuit of the talented youngster as Chelsea too are in the queue for the signature.
Chelsea are looking for more firepower in case Gonzalo Higuain's deal does not get permanent, while with veteran forward Olivier Giroud also touted to leave in the summer as a free agent, Gomez is said to be the backup option for the side.
Gomez first caught the attraction of Premier league side earlier in January when West Ham targetted the forward. The Hammers lined up a move for Gomez in January when key forward Marko Arnautovic was forcing to depart amid interest from the Chinese Super League. But Pellegrini finally persuaded Arnautovic to remain in London and their move for Gomez was never completed.