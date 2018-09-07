Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Modric: Ronaldo congratulated me and said I deserved award

Posted By: OPTA
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lisbon, September 7: Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric revealed Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him and said he deserved his UEFA Player of the Year award.

Modric, 32, was awarded the honour ahead of his former Madrid team-mate, who skipped the ceremony, and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah late last month.

But the classy midfielder said he had received congratulations from Ronaldo, adding that the Juventus star told him he deserved the prize.

"I am happy to be in another big award final (Best FIFA Men's Player), we'll see what will happen," Modric told RTP3 after Croatia played out a 1-1 friendly draw with Portugal on Thursday.

"I have a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo and we'll have a good relationship in the future too. Individual awards are important but I'm not obsessed with them.

"Cristiano sent me a message, congratulated me and told me he is happy for me and I deserved it. He also said he can't wait to meet me again."

Ronaldo and Modric helped Madrid to a third consecutive Champions League title last season, while the latter also guided Croatia to the World Cup final.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Preview: 5th Test: India vs England
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 4:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue