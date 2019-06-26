Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lukaku to Inter? Nothing is impossible says agent

By Opta
Romelu Lukaku

Milan, June 26: Romelu Lukaku's proposed move to Inter is "difficult" but the Manchester United striker's agent insisted "nothing is impossible".

Lukaku looks set to leave United after acknowledging a desire to play in Serie A and hinting his future could be away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Belgium striker – who fell out of favour during the second half of the 2018-19 Premier League season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford – has been tipped to join Antonio Conte's Inter.

Asked about Lukaku as Inter reportedly try to strike a deal with United amid the club's £75illion valuation, Federico Pastorello told FC Inter News: "Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.

"He's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens."

Pastorello who has been in Milan to also discuss his other clients, added: "We talked about (Inter youth player Edoardo) Vergani because his is a more urgent situation. In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest."

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year after arriving from Everton in 2017 – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finish sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

More ROMELU LUKAKU News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 33 - June 26 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Pakistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 6:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue