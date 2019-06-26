Lukaku to Inter? Nothing is impossible says agent

Milan, June 26: Romelu Lukaku's proposed move to Inter is "difficult" but the Manchester United striker's agent insisted "nothing is impossible".
Lukaku looks set to leave United after acknowledging a desire to play in Serie A and hinting his future could be away from Old Trafford.
The 26-year-old Belgium striker – who fell out of favour during the second half of the 2018-19 Premier League season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford – has been tipped to join Antonio Conte's Inter.
Asked about Lukaku as Inter reportedly try to strike a deal with United amid the club's £75illion valuation, Federico Pastorello told FC Inter News: "Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.
"He's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens."
Pastorello who has been in Milan to also discuss his other clients, added: "We talked about (Inter youth player Edoardo) Vergani because his is a more urgent situation. In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest."
Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year after arriving from Everton in 2017 – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finish sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.
He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.