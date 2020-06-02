Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Lyon sign Ekambi on permanent deal for initial €11.5million

By Joe Wright

Lyon, June 2: Lyon have completed the permanent signing of Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal for an initial fee of €11.5million.

The striker signed on loan with an option to buy in January and scored two goals in eight Ligue 1 appearances, also providing an assist.

Lyon have taken up the option to sign the 27-year-old permanently for a fee that could rise to €15.5m and includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause, which stands at 50 per cent if any such sale happens before September 15 this year.

The Cameroon international, who will be eligible to face Juventus in the Champions League last-16 second leg if the competition resumes, has signed a four-year contract with OL.

"The permanent arrival of Karl Toko Ekambi confirms Olympique Lyonnais' ambition to give ourselves the means to be at the highest level next season," the club said.

Ekambi's arrival comes amid speculation around the future of Moussa Dembele, who is said to be of interest to Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has long been linked with the Red Devils, although United's decision to extend Odion Ighalo's loan until next January and the possible financial constraints brought about by the coronavirus crisis have cast doubt on a possible move to Old Trafford.

Lyon finished the 2019-20 season seventh in Ligue 1 after the campaign was ended early due to the pandemic.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 198,706 | World - 6,363,196
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 22:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue