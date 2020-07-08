Football
Mahrez goal sees Man City break new ground in Premier League

By Joe Wright

London, July 8: Manchester City became the first team in Premier League history to have five different players score at least 10 goals in a single season on Wednesday.

Riyad Mahrez moved to double figures for 2019-20 when he slotted home Kevin De Bruyne's cut-back to make it 2-0 against Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne himself has 11, as does Gabriel Jesus, who opened the scoring against Steve Bruce's side. City's top two scorers in the league this term are Raheem Sterling with 13 and Sergio Aguero on 16.

City are the first team in England's top flight to have at least five players reach the 10-goal mark since Everton in 1984-85.

Those goals from Jesus and Mahrez took Pep Guardiola's side to 83 in the league this season, nine more than newly-crowned champions Liverpool.

Despite breaking new ground in goalscoring, City found themselves 23 points behind Liverpool with five matches remaining after going down 1-0 at Southampton on Sunday - their ninth defeat of the season.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 23:20 [IST]
