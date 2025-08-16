Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Barcelona begin their 2025/26 La Liga title defense against Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday (August 16).
Hansi Flick's side, fresh off a 2024/25 domestic treble, dominated pre-season, scoring 20 goals in four friendlies, including a 5-0 win over Como. Mallorca, managed by Jagoba Arrasate, aim for a European push after a 10th-place finish last season but face a daunting task, winless in their last 18 games against Barcelona, including a 5-1 loss in this fixture last December. Barcelona's superior quality makes them favorites despite Mallorca's home advantage.
Samu Costa (knee) is doubtful, Omar Mascarell is suspended, and Pablo Maffeo (hamstring) is out. Goalkeeper Dominik Greif may leave for Lyon, with Leo Román likely to start. New signing Pablo Torre, on loan from Barcelona, could debut, joining Vedat Muriqi (seven goals last season) and loanee Mateo Joseph in attack.
Marc-André ter Stegen (back) is sidelined, with new signing Joan García set for his debut in goal. Robert Lewandowski (hamstring) is doubtful, likely leaving Ferran Torres to lead the line. Marcus Rashford (on loan) and Dani Olmo (muscle issue) are questionable due to registration and fitness concerns. Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí anchor the defense after Iñigo Martínez's exit.
Mallorca: Román; Morey, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica; Morlanes, Rodríguez; Asano, Darder, Torre; Muriqi.
Barcelona: García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Torres.
The Mallorca vs Barcelona match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 11 pm IST on Saturday (August 16).
The match can be watched on Premier Sports network while live-streaming is available on Disney + app and website from 6:30 pm BST on Saturday.
In the USA, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will telecast the match from 1:30 ET on Saturday.
The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 10:30 pm PKT in Pakistan and 11:30 pm local time in Bangladesh.
In Nigeria, Sporty TV, Canal + will provide the coverage of the Mallorca vs Barcelona match from 6:30 pm local time on Saturday.
beIN Sports will telecast the match in Saudi Arabia from 8:30 pm local time on Saturday.
The Mallorca vs Barcelona match can be live-streamed on DAZN La Liga, while Movistar may telecast the match from 7:30 pm CET in Spain.