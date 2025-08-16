Di Maria Asserts Messi Must Compete In The 2026 World Cup Regardless Of Condition

Football Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 22:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Barcelona begin their 2025/26 La Liga title defense against Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday (August 16).

Hansi Flick's side, fresh off a 2024/25 domestic treble, dominated pre-season, scoring 20 goals in four friendlies, including a 5-0 win over Como. Mallorca, managed by Jagoba Arrasate, aim for a European push after a 10th-place finish last season but face a daunting task, winless in their last 18 games against Barcelona, including a 5-1 loss in this fixture last December. Barcelona's superior quality makes them favorites despite Mallorca's home advantage.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Team News

Mallorca

Samu Costa (knee) is doubtful, Omar Mascarell is suspended, and Pablo Maffeo (hamstring) is out. Goalkeeper Dominik Greif may leave for Lyon, with Leo Román likely to start. New signing Pablo Torre, on loan from Barcelona, could debut, joining Vedat Muriqi (seven goals last season) and loanee Mateo Joseph in attack.

Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen (back) is sidelined, with new signing Joan García set for his debut in goal. Robert Lewandowski (hamstring) is doubtful, likely leaving Ferran Torres to lead the line. Marcus Rashford (on loan) and Dani Olmo (muscle issue) are questionable due to registration and fitness concerns. Ronald Araújo and Pau Cubarsí anchor the defense after Iñigo Martínez's exit.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Predicted Lineups

Mallorca: Román; Morey, Valjent, Raíllo, Mojica; Morlanes, Rodríguez; Asano, Darder, Torre; Muriqi.

Barcelona: García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha; Torres.

Mallorca vs Barcelona Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

India

The Mallorca vs Barcelona match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 11 pm IST on Saturday (August 16).

UK

The match can be watched on Premier Sports network while live-streaming is available on Disney + app and website from 6:30 pm BST on Saturday.

USA

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will telecast the match from 1:30 ET on Saturday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Mallorca vs Barcelona La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 10:30 pm PKT in Pakistan and 11:30 pm local time in Bangladesh.

Nigeria

In Nigeria, Sporty TV, Canal + will provide the coverage of the Mallorca vs Barcelona match from 6:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports will telecast the match in Saudi Arabia from 8:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Spain

The Mallorca vs Barcelona match can be live-streamed on DAZN La Liga, while Movistar may telecast the match from 7:30 pm CET in Spain.