Man City have everything to win Champions League - Mahrez

By Sacha Pisani
Manchester City have not yet won the Champions League, but Riyad Mahrez is confident that can change this season.

London, May 30: Riyad Mahrez believes Manchester City have everything required to win the Champions League.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc globally, halting many leagues and competitions since March, including the Champions League and Premier League, but Algerian winger Mahrez is relishing a return to action.

City stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in February before the postponement.

The Champions League could resume in August and City star Mahrez is confident Pep Guardiola's side can deliver a maiden European crown.

"I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," Mahrez said. "We have the team, we have the manager, we have everything, so it is a good time. I don't know if we are the best, but we are good enough to win it.

"The Champions League is difficult, everyone wants to win it, so it is going to be a big battle."

The Premier League is set to return on June 17, with 92 matches still to be played following the coronavirus crisis.

Defending champions City were second and 25 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool, though they had a game in hand.

Mahrez said: "It was a bit long without football, but we adapted and now we are back, so it is good. With the pandemic going on [training at home and doing online sessions with the group] is something we had to respect and now we have come back to training it is very good.

"Step by step we are getting fitter, so it is good. I am excited. It was good to see my team-mates and the coaches again. It was good to train with everyone and we have had very good weather as well!"

He added: "I think we were good [before the break].

"I wouldn't say we were at our peak, but it was good. We are going to train again and come back because it has stopped for everyone, not just us. It is going to take time to come back and be the way we were before, but it is the same for every team."

Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
