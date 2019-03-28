Man City join rivals in the race for Benfica wonderkid

Kolkata, March 28: Manchester United have been joined by Premier League champions and neighbours Manchester City in the £100m race for Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix.
The 19-year-old forward has been in sensational form for the Portuguese club so far this season, scoring 10 goals in 18 league games.
The Portuguese wonderkid has been watched by a number of clubs, with the Red Devils highly impressed by the promising talent.
But Pep Guardiola is looking at bringing in some fresh blood at the Premier League champions.
And he has earmarked Felix as a star of the future to help continue City’s dominance.
A source said as per The Telegraph: “The two Manchester clubs are well in for Felix and City think they’ll move ahead of United.
“United have been looking at him for a while but Jorge Mendes is his agent which is not good news.
“Both of the clubs have sent scouts to watch him. There might be a bit of a problem with the high price being asked.
“City are not prepared to be played off against United and vice-versa. His goals-to-games ratio is impressive though.”
It is understood City's director of football Txiki Begiristain attended Benfica's Europa League win over Dinamo Zagreb this month.
He wanted to make a personal check on the youngster, who is considered one of the hottest prospects in Europe.
Some of the elite clubs across the continent have been after Felix, including Real Madrid and Juventus as well as Liverpool who even had a bid worth 60m rejected by Benfica in January.
Felix has long been tipped for stardom, spending several years excelling in Benfica's youth sides.
He was finally afforded his first-team debut at the start of the current campaign, and he has since attracted interest from some of Europe's top sides.