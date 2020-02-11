Football
Man City v West Ham fixture rescheduled for February 19

By Rob Lancaster
Etihad Stadium view - cropped

London, Feb 11: Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham, which was postponed on Sunday, will now take place on February 19.

Safety fears amid the threat of Storm Ciara forced the game to be called off at the weekend around five hours prior to kick-off time at the Etihad Stadium.

Now the teams will try again next Wednesday, with the fixture to get underway at 19:30 GMT.

Both Manchester City and West Ham are enjoying a mid-season break, though the rearranged fixture will see them return to action earlier than initially planned.

After hosting the Hammers, City travel to Leicester City in league action on February 22, four days before the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 22:40 [IST]
