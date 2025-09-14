IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Boycott Calls Revive Memories of India Legends’ Withdrawal from Pakistan Clash at WCL 2025 - But Why the Two Situations Are Different

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Match 6 in India, UK and USA Online?

Southampton And Portsmouth Play To A Goalless Draw In Low-Key Derby Encounter

IND vs PAK Toss Report, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Win the Toss and elect to Bat, Playing 11 Announced

Manchester United Secures Dominant 5-1 Victory Over London City Lionesses As Sam Kerr Scores On Comeback

Sports Bulletin on September 14: From Sourav Ganguly as CAB President to Lionel Messi missing Penalty

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das claims Summit - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 14 before IND vs PAK Match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik, Bumrah pick 2 wickets in 2 Overs as Pakistan rattled Early

Football Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 20:29 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Man City vs Man United LIVE Streaming: Manchester City will host Man United in a crucial Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday (September 14). Both clubs approach this Manchester derby seeking to revive their campaigns after inconsistent starts to the new season.

Man City presently sit in seventeenth place with 3 points from 3 games, meanwhile, Man United find themselves in eleventh place with 4 points, playing 4 matches.

MCI vs MUN: H2H Record and Recent Forms

H2H Records

In all competitions, these rivals have played 196 times: Manchester United have won 80 matches, Manchester City have won 61, and 55 matches have ended in draws.

Man City: 61

Draw: 55

Man United: 80

Last Match:

Last season, City failed to beat United across both league matches for the first time since 2020–21. The latest derby ended in a goalless draw.

Recent Forms

City will be missing several players to injury, including key defensive options, but are expected to give debuts or starts to new arrivals such as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

United are also dealing with injuries, particularly in defense, leading to possible changes in their backline.

Recent Forms (In All Competitions)

Man City: L, L, W, L, W

Man United: W, L, D, L, W

Manchester City vs Man United PL 2025-26: Schedule

What is the date for the Man City vs Man United match?

The clash between Manchester City and Man United is scheduled for Sunday, September 14.

When will Man City vs Man United start?

The City vs United Premier League match will kick off at 4:30 pm BST or 3:30 pm GMT in the UK on Sunday, corresponding to 9:00 pm IST in India on Sunday.

Where will the Man City vs Man United match be held?

The Manchester City vs Man United match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: How to Watch Man City PL 2025-26 Match?

Where to Watch MCI vs MUN in the UK?

The Man City vs Man United game will be aired live on Sky Sports in the UK from 4:30 pm BST on Sunday.

Man City vs Man United: Live Streaming in the USA

The Manchester City vs Man United PL 2025-26 match will be available on NBC Sports in the USA. The match begins at 11:30 am ET on Sunday in the USA.

Where to Watch MCI vs MUN in Canada?

Fans in Canada can stream the Manchester City vs Man United match on Fubo TV from 11:30 am EST.

Where to Watch Man City vs Man United in India?

The City vs United PL 2025-26 match will be live-streamed via the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will also be televised on the Star Select HD from 9:00 pm IST on Sunday.

Where to Watch MCI vs MUN in Brazil?

The Man City vs Man United Premier League match will be broadcast on ESPN at 12:30 pm Brazil time on Sunday.

How to Watch Man City vs Man United in Indonesia?

The match will be available for streaming on the EMTEK app and website from 10:30 pm Indonesia time on Sunday night.

How to Watch Man City vs Man United in Australia?

The Man City vs Man United Premier League match will be aired live on Optus Sport from 2:30 am AEST on Monday.

Man City vs Man United: How to Watch in MENA Countries?

The match between Man City and Man United will be broadcast on beIN Sports in Saudi Arabia and UAE from 10:30 pm on Sunday.