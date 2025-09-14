Man City vs Man United Live Streaming: Where to Watch Manchester Derby in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Man City vs Man United LIVE Streaming: Manchester City will host Man United in a crucial Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday (September 14). Both clubs approach this Manchester derby seeking to revive their campaigns after inconsistent starts to the new season.
Man City presently sit in seventeenth place with 3 points from 3 games, meanwhile, Man United find themselves in eleventh place with 4 points, playing 4 matches.
In all competitions, these rivals have played 196 times: Manchester United have won 80 matches, Manchester City have won 61, and 55 matches have ended in draws.
Man City: 61
Draw: 55
Man United: 80
Last season, City failed to beat United across both league matches for the first time since 2020–21. The latest derby ended in a goalless draw.
City will be missing several players to injury, including key defensive options, but are expected to give debuts or starts to new arrivals such as goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
United are also dealing with injuries, particularly in defense, leading to possible changes in their backline.
Man City: L, L, W, L, W
Man United: W, L, D, L, W
The clash between Manchester City and Man United is scheduled for Sunday, September 14.
The City vs United Premier League match will kick off at 4:30 pm BST or 3:30 pm GMT in the UK on Sunday, corresponding to 9:00 pm IST in India on Sunday.
The Manchester City vs Man United match will take place at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
The Man City vs Man United game will be aired live on Sky Sports in the UK from 4:30 pm BST on Sunday.
The Manchester City vs Man United PL 2025-26 match will be available on NBC Sports in the USA. The match begins at 11:30 am ET on Sunday in the USA.
Fans in Canada can stream the Manchester City vs Man United match on Fubo TV from 11:30 am EST.
The City vs United PL 2025-26 match will be live-streamed via the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will also be televised on the Star Select HD from 9:00 pm IST on Sunday.
The Man City vs Man United Premier League match will be broadcast on ESPN at 12:30 pm Brazil time on Sunday.
The match will be available for streaming on the EMTEK app and website from 10:30 pm Indonesia time on Sunday night.
The Man City vs Man United Premier League match will be aired live on Optus Sport from 2:30 am AEST on Monday.
The match between Man City and Man United will be broadcast on beIN Sports in Saudi Arabia and UAE from 10:30 pm on Sunday.