Manchester United complete record 'week of wins' over Villa

By Liam Blackburn

Birmingham, July 10: Manchester United's Thursday triumph over Aston Villa gave them a full week of Premier League wins over the midlands club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men won 3-0 at Villa Park as they became the first team in Premier League history to achieve four successive victories by three goals or more.

They claimed another record too, having become the first side in the competition to beat the same opponent on every day of the week.

This fixture became the sixth in the Premier League era to have been contested on all seven days of the week, and Villa have suffered defeats from Monday through to Sunday over the years.

Bruno Fernandes scored a contentious penalty to set United on their way as the visitors were awarded a record-equalling 13th top-flight spot-kick this season.

Teenager Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba were then also on target.

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
