Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Man Utd-linked Meret will consider leaving Napoli on loan, says agent

By Daniel Lewis

London, Aug 10: Alex Meret will consider leaving Napoli on loan to find regular playing time elsewhere, the goalkeeper's agent Federico Pastorello has revealed.

The one-cap Italy international featured 29 times for Napoli in 2019-20 but had to alternate with David Ospina in the closing weeks of the season.

Gennaro Gattuso has yet to make a decision on his first choice going forward and Meret is considering his future, two years after joining from Udinese in a reported €35m deal.

Manchester United have been tipped to make a move for the 23-year-old amid concerns over David de Gea, while Roma and Torino have also registered an interest.

"Alex needs to accumulate as many starts as possible to grow more and more," Pastorello told Rai Sport.

"At his age there are goalkeepers who have been immovable for a long time.

"If we do not succeed, we can consider going out on loan. In fact, we know that Roma and Torino are very interested in negotiating."

Meret was among the subs for Napoli's 3-1 loss to Barcelona on Saturday as the Italian side's Champions League campaign ended with a 4-2 aggregate defeat in the last-16 tie.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 2,215,074 | World - 20,016,368
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 19:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 10, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue