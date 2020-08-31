Man Utd want Patson Daka, should the Premier League club pursue this deal

Bengaluru, Aug 31: If reports in England are to be believed, Premier League giants Manchester United have declared their interest in Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.
The 21-year-old had a sensational season for the Austrian giants last time out and has been scouted heavily by clubs across Europe and one of his biggest admirers Liverpool got to witness his quality in their 2-2 draw against the Austrian champions in a pre-season friendly last week.
Daka scored both goals as the English champions secured a late comeback to draw the game 2-2.
It is strongly claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seriously considering a bid for the Zambia international as he looks to add firepower to his attack. Here, we will discuss whether Daka would be a good addition to the Red Devils or not.
Style of play
Patson Daka is more of a penalty box striker boasting an excellent finishing ability. RB Salzburg usually play with two attackers up front and Daka has been mostly used as the more advanced of the two more often that not with either Hee-chan Hwang or Erling Haaland playing off him.
Daka is blessed with remarkable composure and instinct that a striker needs. He is quite agile and loves to make runs behind the defenders. Thanks to his frame of 6'1" and strong physique, the 21-year-old is strong enough to compete with bid defenders and he is quite good in the air as well which is evident from his average of 1 aerial duels won per game. Thanks to his pace, the Zambia international is also capable of playing on the flanks but he is much more comfortable through the middle.
Will he suit Manchester United?
If we look at the current set of attackers at Old Trafford, it would be quite evident that there is no lack of pace up front. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James are all excellent off the mark and Daka would fit quite well in the system. Solskjaer usually plays a counter-attacking system to get the best out of his pacey forward line and Daka would be an ideal fit in that system.
With the 21-year-old, the Norwegian boss would also get the liberty to tweak his system as needed and options to rotate. Martial has been used most often as the number nine and could be reverted back to the flanks where the Frenchman gets more time on the ball. Daka would also be an enormous upgrade on loan star Odion Ighalo and would be a long-term investment.
Good value for money
It is understood that Red Bull Salzburg would be willing to part ways with Daka if their valuation of £20 million is met and the price tag is quite humble for a player of his talent and potential. Manchester United have struggled to get the best value for money deals in recent years unlike their rivals like Manchester City or Liverpool.
They missed out on the likes of Mousa Dembele, Erling Haaland and many more when their value was lesser and their values are four or five times more now. Not signing Daka for £20 million right now would be yet another mistake from the Red Devils. He is just 21 years of age and has the talent to become one of the best strikers in coming years and the Red Devils should not let this opportunity slip.