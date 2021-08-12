Man Utd want Real Madrid flop, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Aug 12: As per reports in England, Manchester United could attempt another raid on Real Madrid before the transfer window ends following the signing of French international defender Raphael Varane.
It
is
believed
that
the
Los
Blancos
are
actively
looking
to
sell
several
of
their
players
as
they
look
to
raise
fund
for
their
dream
move
to
bring
Kylian
Mbappe
to
Santiago
Bernabeu
from
Paris
Saint-Germain.
Luka
Jovic
is
one
of
the
players
placed
on
the
shop
window
by
the
Spanish
capital
club
and
it
is
understood
that
Ole
Gunnar
Solskjaer
is
interested
in
the
former
Red
Star
Belgrade
striker.
Jovic has been a huge flop at Real Madrid and is a strong contender for being one of the biggest transfer letdowns in the glorious history of the Spanish club. The Serb burst on to the scene at Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Real Madrid in a massive £52 million deal in 2019. However, he has just managed to score twice in the famous white shirt in 32 outings and his future at the club looks bleak.
It
is
widely
reported
that
Real
Madrid
are
willing
to
take
a
significant
loss
on
the
23-year-old
and
are
happy
to
let
him
leave
for
a
figure
around
£35
million.
Manchester United are not particularly short of options up front but can still do with the signing of a top-class centre-forward. Edinson Cavani has been more than decent for them since joining them on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last season but he is already 34 years of age and has had his fair share of struggle with injuries. Anthony Martial, on the other hand, has never been consistent and his injury records are far from convincing as well. Mason Greenwood is another option up front but he seems to be more comfortable in a wide role and is still very young.
The Red Devils can benefit from the addition of another striker who can add more firepower to their attack but Jovic's form over the past couple of years makes him far from ideal. He was wanted by almost every club in Europe before his move to Real Madrid but since then, he has never been able to live up to the expectations. A return of just six goals in 2000 minutes of action over the last two years is a poor record and taking a chance with such an underperforming player makes no sense from Manchester United's point of view.
Jovic is still only 23 years of age and there is still time for him to revive his career and eventually fulfil his potential but spending £35 million for his services at such an uncertain time makes no sense for Manchester United. If the price tag were lower or the Red Devils could sanction a loan deal with an option to buy, this move would made sense but at £35 million, the risk seems too big. Manchester United have made so many poor signings over the last few years which has hurt the club dearly and they must not repeat the same mistake with the 23-year-old.