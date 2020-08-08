Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Varane takes blame for defeat to Manchester City

By Joe Wright
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane took the blame for his sides Champions League exit
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane took the blame for his side's Champions League exit

Madrid, August 8: Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane took the blame for this side's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City on Friday.

Pep Guardiola's side won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to claim a 4-2 aggregate victory and reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Lyon.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead after Varane lost possession to Gabriel Jesus in just the ninth minute of the game.

Karim Benzema equalised but Jesus restored City's advantage after Varane made a mess of a header and then failed to nod the ball back to Thibaut Courtois.

It was a rare poor performance from the France international, who was without usual centre-back partner Sergio Ramos due to suspension, and he was prepared to accept responsibility.

"This defeat is mine. I have to assume that. This defeat is my responsibility," he told Movistar.

"We prepared well for it, but mistakes cost you. I can't explain the mistakes - it can happen in football.

"I'm sad for my team-mates. Until the 1-1, we had a chance to go through and today it didn't go well.

"This has not happened to me very often before. You have to have character to come back stronger."

The defeat marked the first time Zinedine Zidane has lost a Champions League knockout tie as boss, but he maintains Madrid's LaLiga title triumph means their season has been positive.

"Unfortunately, he [Varane] made a couple of errors, we can't be happy, obviously," Zidane said.

"We've lost a game and we're knocked out. We're proud of what we've achieved throughout the whole season. This is football. We've lost this game against a good side. You have to accept it.

"We had chances to score. The second half, we were a little bit better. Ninety-five per cent of what we've achieved this season has been excellent. Today, we've played against a good team and we have to accept it."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 2 - 1 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue