Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany achieves exceptional feat off the field

London, Dec 30: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany might have cemented his place in the history books of Etihad with his on-field performance. However, it is his off achievement which is now becoming a talk of the town.
Apart from leading the side in the field of football, the Belgium captain has now gained a graduate degree in Masters of Business Administration (MBA) at Alliance Manchester Business School as part of their part-time Global MBA programme.
Kompany granted a merit grade and accomplished a criterion with a score of 72 on his thesis venture from the University of Manchester in which he made a dissertation regarding proficiency in football clubs in the Premier League which looked into profit by home game advantage and accomplish game-changing levels of improvement.
The Belgian, who has won two Premier League titles with City, after having the degree suggested that influence of her late mother encouraged him to study further in life and, moreover, his interest in business was the driving force behind this curriculum.
"I've always felt education is very important and this was instilled into me by my late mother from an early age," Kompany said to Skysports. "It felt like a fitting tribute to my mother to pursue my academic career by studying MBA.
I dedicate the achievement to our late mother. I thank the people that run the MBA at the Manchester Business School, thanks for inspiring and supporting us. To the young athlete, keep educating yourself. Keep learning and stay in control of your life.https://t.co/RsHT0EjJNX— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 29, 2017
"When you're playing football at the top levels, even managing your personal finances starts to become like running a business. It was important to me that I understood what my accountant was talking about and that I could confidently assess a business plan to take ownership of this area of my life."
He added: "I'm an entrepreneur at the core so have a natural interest in the business. The MBA was about backing this up with academic learning and research.
"Football is more than a sport. It impacts social issues and is big business. I was able to focus my research on the football industry and how clubs can benefit from home advantage. Part of this involved interviewing 25 footballers who have played at the top levels of international football.
"I feel I have crossed the finishing line of the course much better than when I started and although I want to continue playing football as long as possible, I may look to use this combination of academic learning and years of playing experience in the future."
Kompany has been struggling with injury for last three seasons season. In the 2015-16 campaign, he only made 14 league appearances for City, and things got even worse in Pep's first season when he played just 11 times in the Premier League.
This season he also has only made nine appearances in all competitions in which he had to limp off the field twice because of injury issues. He last started in Manchester City's 1-0 win away at Newcastle on Tuesday night, however, had to be hobbled off the pitch just after 11 minutes.