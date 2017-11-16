Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany provides fitness update

London, Nov 16: Injury prone Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany has opened up about his return date following his latest injury as the Belgian was seen in training ahead of Manchester City's trip to Leicester.
The centre-back has not played for his club since the 2-1 win over Bournemouth in August after sustaining a calf injury while playing for Belgium against Gibraltar in the international break.
However, the City skipper suggested that he is finally seeming to launch his latest comeback to first-team action as he believes that his problems are now behind him.
"An injury is a failure," Kompany told Sportsmail. "It's not one that you are responsible for but you always think 'what could I have done better?'"
Kompany's position at the centre of defence has been under threat for quite a time as it is believed that manager Guardiola wants to recruit another defender to his ranks as he is not really happy with Kompany's injury problems.
However, when the City captain was asked about the challenge he might face if Guardiola adds another defender in the team, Kompany claimed that he is under no pressure to win back his place in the side.
The defender added: "I'd feel under pressure if I had been out boozing every day but I haven't.
"Unfortunately, I can't predict it. I do believe there are other players injured who look at the way I deal with it and it's good to be able to help them. There's a role to play in everything you do."
"I'm a grafter and I back myself,' Kompany said. 'I'll get there. At the moment, when I put my boots on I feel light, I feel good, I feel as though I am not carrying an injury and that makes me confident. I'd like to be less injured, definitely, but I wouldn't change anything about the way I feel when I get back."
City are currently facing injury problems with their star defender Otamendi and now having their skipper back will certainly add much-needed stealth to their defence.