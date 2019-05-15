Football

Man City deny players mocked Sean Cox or Hillsborough in 'Allez' chant

By
An altered version of Liverpools Allez song appeared to be sung by Manchester City staff, but the club denied claims about the lyrics.
An altered version of Liverpool's "Allez" song appeared to be sung by Manchester City staff, but the club denied claims about the lyrics.

Manchester City have denied suggestions a chant allegedly sung by some of their players and staff after securing the Premier League title mocks Sean Cox or the Hillsborough disaster.

A video began to circulate on social media on Tuesday appearing to show City staff singing an alternate version of Liverpool's "Allez, Allez, Allez" chant while on a plane after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 on Sunday to clinch the trophy.

Lyrics of the song reference Reds supporters "crying in the stands" and getting "battered on the streets", while "victims of it all" is also included.

Some suggested the song mocked the 96 deaths in the Hillsborough disaster and Cox, a Liverpool fan who was attacked by Roma supporters at Anfield before the Champions League semi-final last season and suffered life-changing injuries.

City are adamant such claims are baseless, however, and that the song simply refers to last season's Champions League final, when Liverpool lost 3-1 to Real Madrid.

A City spokesperson said: "The song in question, which has been a regular chant during the 2018-19 season, refers to the 2018 UEFA Champions League final in Kiev.

"Any suggestion that the lyrics relate to Sean Cox or the Hillsborough tragedy is entirely without foundation."

 
Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
