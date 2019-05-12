Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City edge Liverpool to retain Premier League title

By Opta
AymericLaporte - cropped.jp

London, May 12: Manchester City retained the Premier League crown on Sunday thanks to a 4-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in England's top flight for a decade.

Premier League Results

Alex Ferguson's Manchester United made it three in a row in the 2008-09 season, after which point the Premier League has changed hands year on year.

City now have their fourth title in the past eight seasons and can contemplate the prospect of a similar era of dominance under Pep Guardiola, having followed up last season's 100-point haul with 98 to edge a relentless tussle with Liverpool.

The EFL Cup winners will now turn their attentions towards next weekend's FA Cup final against Watford at Wembley and the prospect of an unprecedented domestic treble.

As in 2012 and 2014, City were forced to go to the final day of the campaign to seal glory, although there was no need to repeat the unforgettable drama of Sergio Aguero's last-gasp strike against QPR on the former occasion, as, despite falling behind, they moved through the gears to claim the three points they required at the Amex Stadium.

Glenn Murray nodded the hosts in front but City led by half-time thanks to goals from Aguero and Aymeric Laporte. Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan netted after the break to get the party in full swing.

Liverpool have the relative consolation of finishing with the best points total of any second-placed team in Premier League history, but their 29-year wait for a 19th English title goes on.

Indeed, the 97 points Klopp's men amassed is the third highest points total any team has managed in the division, behind City's exploits of the past two seasons.

Following their scarcely credible Champions League semi-final triumph over Barcelona in midweek, the Reds returned to Anfield to beat Wolves 2-0 thanks to Sadio Mane's double.

But football's apparent thirst for the unexpected this week was not further quenched on England's south coast, as City ensured they prevailed in this gruelling title battle of epic proportions.

Both teams took unbeaten runs into the eighth league game of the season, where they shared a 0-0 draw on Merseyside – Mahrez's late penalty miss denying City their first win at Anfield since 2003.

The first team to show signs of buckling under the unforgiving pace were City, who lost to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the space of a four-game December nightmare.

That slump meant Liverpool arrived at the Etihad Stadium in January with a seven-point advantage. Goals from Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of a second-half Roberto Firmino equaliser gave City a pivotal 2-1 win and handed Liverpool their only top-flight loss of the campaign.

In normal circumstances, draws with Leicester City, West Ham, Manchester United and Everton would be welcome contributions to a title-winning haul, but those Liverpool slips proved decisive as City embarked on a run of 14 consecutive league victories after their loss at Newcastle United on January 29.

Liverpool's fellow Champions League finalists Tottenham are guaranteed a return to Europe's elite competition next season after a 2-2 draw with Everton. Arsenal won 3-1 at Burnley.

Cardiff City, Fulham and Huddersfield Town said farewell to the Premier League, their relegations to the Championship already confirmed before the final day.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BRN 1 - 3 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue