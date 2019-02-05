Football

Man City 'liked' Liverpool's draw with West Ham

By Opta
Michail Antonio scored the goal that puts Man City within three points of Liverpool
Michail Antonio scored the goal that puts Man City within three points of Liverpool

London, February 5: Manchester City clearly enjoyed West Ham's draw with Liverpool on Monday.

Sadio Mane's opener was cancelled out by Michail Antonio as the Reds drew 1-1 at the London Stadium, dropping more points in the Premier League title race.

The result put Jurgen Klopp's men just three points clear of City at the top with 13 league games remaining.

And City obviously enjoyed West Ham's performance, liking a full-time tweet from the London club.

It comes just days after a controversial tweet from City defender Kyle Walker in the wake of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Leicester City, though the England international deleted the post.

Manchester City can go top of the table with a win over Everton on Wednesday, thanks to their superior goal difference.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
