Manchester City set sights on mega move for Aguero replacement, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 8: Manchester City are looking to completely blow their rivals out of the water with an ambitious move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland in the summer of 2021, according to reports in England.
Haaland will be available for just £68 million in the summer of 2022 with his release clause kicking in but it is widely reported that Manchester City are ready to break the £100 million mark for the Norwegian as early as this summer as they look to replace their club legend Sergio Aguero.
Haaland only made his move to Dortmund in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg but interest in him from top clubs across Europe never faded.
Real Madrid were thought to be strong favourites to land the 20-year-old in the summer of 2022 but the Los Blancos are unlikely to be in a position to fight with the Cityzens financially this summer especially if they pursue their move for Kylian Mbappe.
Meanwhile, the Sky blues' local rivals Manchester United are also long-term admirers of the Norway international and missed out on his signature when he opted for a move to Dortmund and it will be interesting to see whether they would be willing to pay a premium for the youngster this summer.
Haaland has become a household name in the football fraternity over the course of the last couple of years. His goalscoring figures for Red Bull Salzburg was hilarious while it was perceived that he might not be able to sustain such incredible numbers at Dortmund, the 20-year-old has proven every one wrong.
He scored 29 goals while creating seven assists in Salzburg colours in just 27 games and at Signal Iduna Park, he has found the back of the net 38 times already in 40 games till date while providing nine assists for his teammates.
Just 20 years of age now, Haaland has already shown that he is a player capable of reaching the highest level and even if Manchester City breaks the £100 million mark for him, it is unlikely that they would not face any competition for his signature.
However, it shows that they are a club who would do anything to match their ambitions. Especially with club legend Sergio Aguero looking on his way out and Gabriel Jesus clearly not good enough to fill in his shoes, the Cityzens must look for a top quality centre-forward and there are not many better than Haaland.
£100 million might seem like a big fee especially in the post Covid era but if the Cityzens spend that much on Haaland this summer, their centre-forward position will be settled for at least a decade if not more.
Aguero spent a memorable decade at the Etihad and there are not many players who would qualify as a capable successor of the Argentine superstar than Haaland. Also, the Cityzens hardly have any weakness in their squad which means they can well afford to spend a fortune on the only position where they need quality.