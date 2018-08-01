Manchester City to slash Joe Hart's asking price

Bengaluru, August 1: Manchester City are prepared to lower the asking price of Joe Hart even further and are even ready to let him go for free in a bid to get the former England number one goalkeeper off their books.
Before Pep Guardiola's arrival, Hart was City's undisputed number one and guarded the goal for consecutive six seasons. But soon after the Spaniard's addition, he was informed that he is not on his plans and the club is happy to let him go on a permanent deal.
However, the Premier League winners did not get any potential permanent suitors for him and thus the 31-year-old had to spend two consecutive seasons on loan with options of a permanent deal.
Manchester City are lowering their £5m asking price for Joe Hart (31) and could even let him go on a free transfer. Turkish side Fenerbahce are one of several continental clubs to have shown interest. pic.twitter.com/rmZxjq5nBo— City Watch (@City_Watch) July 30, 2018
He spent one full season at Italian side Torino and last season at West Ham. But, in both the spells, the above-mentioned clubs following the season-long loan deal refused to buy him back.
At Torino, he conceded the fourth highest number of goals in the league that term whereas in his last spell at West Ham, the keeper also committed a number of high-profile mistakes which eventually made him remain behind the London sides second choice keeper Adrian.
His dull display also cost him his World Cup place for Russia as his lack of game time and form for West Ham saw him overlooked for the 23-man squad.
Therefore with no excellent performance in his kitty and the keeper drawing a £125,000-a-week City are now eager to get him off their hands as soon as possible.
Therefore, to try and help him get his career back on track City have dropped their asking price for the keeper.
The English keeper only has one year remaining on his City contract and it is believed that City are now willing to negotiate terms as low as £5million for him.
Furthermore, should they fail to get that price, they are apparently ready to relax the terms to the extent that he could even go on a free transfer.
Is there anyone out there for Joe Hart? pic.twitter.com/hAfIDLckoP— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2018
Recently Chelsea's name popped up as a surprise contender as the Blues are facing an uncertain future with number 1 Thibaut Courtois but the rumours have now faded.
According to recent suggestions, Turkish giants Fenerbahce are looking for a possibility to land him for a cut-price deal, however, no concrete offers have apparently appeared as of yet.
Hart has travelled with the City squad for their pre-season tour to the USA but it is clear that Guardiola has no intention of keeping him with Bravo and Ederson already at the side.
From winning four Golden Gloves in the Premier League to unwanted by almost all the top English sides, the defending Premier league winners actions in an attempt to sell him certainly now has summed up the England internationals career right now.
But with a new move to a comparative lower side, the player can, however, fight again to search for his long lost glory to establish his worth again in the footballing stage.