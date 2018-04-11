Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan almost signed for Barcelona

Bengaluru, April 11: Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is on the verge of securing a double with Manchester City this season. However, things could have been a little different for the midfielder.
The German midfielder was a lynchpin in the Borussia Dortmund side which was instrumental under Jurgen Klopp. The player established himself as one of the best properties of German football and grabbed attention for his steady and composed midfield display.
Seeing his potential, in 2015 Barcelona board had reportedly approached the player over a move and the German player at first place reportedly agreed on the move. The player discussed terms with the Catalan side and had a medical without anyone's understanding and was even prepared to sit out six months as Barca prepared for a transfer ban from FIFA.
Barcelona at that time had Luis Enrique as their manager. However, when Barcelona board reached out to the former treble-winning manager over the deal of Gundogan, the Spaniard reportedly rejected the proposal and instead told the board to give him Atletico star Arda Turan, which the board fulfilled.
But now, three years down the line, the move now has seemed to have backfired for the Catalan side. Turan endured a horrific spell at Barcelona whereas Gundogan following his transfer to Manchester City has been a force this season.
Turan only made 35 La Liga appearances for the club following his €35m move from Atletico and did not feature in a single game of the current campaign before being farmed out on loan to İstanbul Başakşehir this season.
Whereas Gundogan, who is Guardiola's first signing at City has impressed following his return from a serious knee injury. The player in his first season due to injury only made 14 appearances. However, this term he has worked his way back to establish himself as a useful squad player to Guardiola.
The 27-year-old has played a significant part in City's outstanding season and has already won the Carabao Cup. The player is also on the course of winning the title this season, with Pep Guardiola's men 13 points clear in the league with just six games left to play. The German has made 43 appearances in all competitions, scoring five assisting seven.
