Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Manchester City v West Ham postponed as Storm Ciara strikes

By Russell Greaves
EtihadStadiumCropped

London, Feb 9: Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was postponed on Sunday owing to safety fears amid the threat of Storm Ciara.

Sporting fixtures across the United Kingdom - and, indeed, in continental Europe - have fallen victim to the high winds and heavy rain brought by the weather front.

City tweeted confirmation of the cancellation around five hours before the scheduled kick-off time at the Etihad Stadium.

"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today's Premier League match against West Ham has been postponed," the tweet read.

Pep Guardiola's side would have been seeking a response to consecutive losses against Manchester United and Tottenham.

Other high-profile events to be called off include the Rhine derby between Borussia Monchengladbach and Cologne in the Bundesliga, the entire Eredivisie schedule and both Super League fixtures.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue