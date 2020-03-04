Football
Premier League: Manchester City vs Arsenal rearranged for March 11

By Dom Farrell
Pep Guardiola faces Mikel Arteta on March 11
Pep Guardiola faces Mikel Arteta on March 11

Manchester, March 4: Manchester City's Premier League match against Arsenal has been rescheduled for next Wednesday, March 11.

Arsenal were originally scheduled to visit the Etihad Stadium last weekend, although City's progress to the EFL Cup final meant a new date was required.

All parties have moved swiftly to reorganise the fixture, which will kick off at 19:30 GMT (1 AM IST on Thursday, March 12).

Mikel Arteta will be pitted against City for the first time since leaving Pep Guardiola's backroom team to take charge of the Gunners.

City, who retained the EFL Cup for a third successive season by beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley, won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Emirates Stadium in December.

Arsenal lie 10th in the table and are eight points shy of Chelsea in fourth with a game in hand, while City are second and 22 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool having played one game less.

Guardiola's side face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday before a derby showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday – the latter fixture coming a day after Arsenal's own local argument at home to West Ham.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 5:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020

