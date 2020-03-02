Manchester City want Everton defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 2: Manchester City are said to be keen on a £30million move for Everton defender Mason Holgate. The Cityzens have struggled defensively this season mostly due to injuries to their star centre-back Aymeric Laporte. Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones both have been pretty much dismal at the back.
The Cityzens have had to deploy Fernandinho in an unnatural centre-back role this season and even though the Brazilian has done really well in the new role given to him, it is imperative to say that the Cityzens need to improve at the back in the summer.
This season has really been the breakthrough season for the 23-year-old who has been really highly-rated from a very young age. Despite making his name during his teenage days, the Englishman looked to have lost his way until this campaign.
This season, he has truly been a revelation since his return from West Bromwich Albion following his loan deal. He has been a mainstay at the heart of the Everton defence this campaign and has improved by leaps and bounds under Carlo Ancelotti.
Holgate really looks like a player who will improve the Everton defence to a great extent. And, for just £30million, he would also present a great value for money. Not only Holgate looks like a solid centre-half for the future he is also an ideal Pep Guardiola type defender boasting a great ability on the ball.
He is very calm and composed on the ball and boasts an impressive 87 per cent passing accuracy which is excellent in a team like Everton does not enjoy a lot of possession like Manchester City or Liverpool.
The calmness the Englishman shows with the ball at his feet is gifted and at a team like Manchester City who plays a heavy possession-based game, his natural ability on the ball will only get better and better.
Also, the 23-year-old is pretty much press-resistant which is one of the big reasons why Guardiola is interested in the player. Holgate is also confident in carrying the ball out from the defence and has the ninth highest progressive run average among all the 66 centre backs in the Premier League who have played 1000+ minutes this season. Guardiola will certainly help him improve in all aspects.
He is also capable of being deployed in midfield as well and that only comes as an advantage. He is also well capable of playing in a right-back as well. On top of that, he is home-grown and therefore, presents a great deal of value for £30million.