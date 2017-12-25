Manchester City want Weigl and Fred

London, Dec 25: Manchester City are said to be in the race for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, according to reports.
The Brazilian defensive midfielder has managed to impress boss Pep Guardiola during the Ukrainian club's Champions League win over City.
Reports in England claim that Guardiola has already had talks with City chiefs over potentially making a move before next summer.
They also claim the Premier League leaders are monitoring Borussia Dortmund's Julian Weigl.
City want to get their business done as early as possible to have their full squad available for pre-season.
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is also among their transfer targets. However, it is believed that the Dutch international is eager to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
Fred is best played in front of the back four and is seen as a perfect long-term replacement for Fernandinho.
Fernandinho is not leaving the club but City want Fred to replace him when he does leave.
22-year-old Weigl was linked with a move to the Etihad last year but stayed at the Signal Iduna Park.
But Guardiola could reignite his interest in the German of whom he is a fan and rates him as the perfect player in the regista role for his team.
However, he knows that getting Weigl won't be an easy job and therefore, he is probably looking for Fred as well.
Manchester City are in a sensational run of form this season and Fernandinho deserves plenty of praise for playing an integral role in making that possible with his all-round display at the heart of midfield.
Weigl would be a perfect replacement for Fernandinho in the long run. The young German is much similar to Pep's favourite regista Sergio Busquets whom he created himself during his time at Barcelona.