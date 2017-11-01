Manchester United 2-0 Benfica: Three talking points from the game

London, Nov 1: Manchester United fired up yet another win in the Champions league against Portuguese side Benfica last night as the Red Devils won the match comprehensively with a 2-0 victory.
Attacker Anthony Martial missed a first-half penalty in the game, however, later an own goal from Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar from a longe range shot of Matic and a penalty from Daley Blind assured United that they maintain their perfect start in Group A, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the last-16 with two games to play.
Here are the three talking points of the game:
Mctonimay fares well on his full European debut
Academy youngster Scott McTominay made his full Champions debut yesterday after making a cameo appearance in the last match in Lisbon where he showed up as a late substitute.
The midfielder was placed in the starting XI ahead of Ander Herrera and the youngster impressed in his full match debut. The 20-year-old who recently signed a new long-term contract profited from the injury to other midfielders like Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba. However, the Englishman proved his manager's faith and made a brilliant display as he was quick and clear in possession of the ball and made some brilliant run in the opponents half.
Martial impresses but fails to score
Anthony Martial was given a start in the match after scoring a winner against Spurs in the weekend from coming off the bench. And the French attacker responded positively as he bewildered the Benfica defenders with his skills and runs from the left flank which also got him a penalty.
However, the 21-year-old missed the spot kick to score the opening goal of the match. He tried his best to score a goal in the match and many times made a run into the box comfortably, however, couldn't find the back of the net and only send shots high and wide before making his way for Rashford in the 75th minute.
Old Trafford again a fortress
Manchester United's form might have been up and down for the last two seasons, however, Mourinho's record at Old Trafford is proving out to be a winner which is making the Old Trafford a fortress again.
After losing out against Manchester City last year at the start of the campaign, United have not lost a single match at the Theatre of dreams and after last night's win, United made an outstanding record of 38 matches unbeaten in the home, which is a club record.