Premier League, Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth: Casemiro, Shaw and Rashford on target in routine win

By Harry Carr

Manchester, January 4: Manchester United strengthened their grip on a spot in the Premier League's top four as Marcus Rashford continued his fine run in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Having scored the winner from the bench at Wolves on Saturday (December 31), Rashford returned to the starting line-up at Old Trafford and capped a dominant United performance with a late tap-in.

United had earlier taken the lead when Casemiro hammered Christian Eriksen's excellent left-wing free-kick home before Luke Shaw doubled their advantage with a neat finish.

Victory moved Erik ten Hag's side five points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham and level with Newcastle United, who drew against leaders Arsenal.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 9:33 [IST]
