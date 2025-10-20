Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

Football Harry Maguire Cautions Manchester United Against Overconfidence Following Anfield Triumph After Manchester United's thrilling 2-1 win at Anfield, Harry Maguire stresses the need for his team to remain focused and not get carried away. The victory marks a significant moment for the club as they aim to build momentum in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

Manchester United's Harry Maguire urged his teammates to stay grounded following their thrilling 2-1 victory over Liverpool. Maguire scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute, heading in a cross from Bruno Fernandes past Giorgi Mamardashvili. The match began with Bryan Mbeumo scoring for Liverpool within 62 seconds, catching Virgil van Dijk off guard. Cody Gakpo equalised after hitting the woodwork three times before finally beating Senne Lammens.

United's win marked their first Premier League away victory against Liverpool since January 2016, breaking a nine-game winless streak at Anfield. Despite Liverpool's higher expected goals (xG) of 2.76 from 19 attempts compared to United's 1.26 from 12 shots, Maguire relished the triumph at a venue where he often faced defeat. "It means everything," Maguire said, acknowledging Liverpool's dominance in recent years.

United have now secured consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since the end of the 2023-24 season and their opening game of the 2024-25 campaign. This victory was significant not just for the team but also for their fans, who have long awaited a win at Anfield. "It's not just three points to the club and to the boys," Maguire added, highlighting the importance of this achievement.

Bruno Fernandes, who assisted Maguire's winning goal, echoed his teammate's sentiments. "It's always good to win games," Fernandes stated. His assist brought his total to 52 in the Premier League for United, ranking him fifth in club history behind legends like Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

Fernandes emphasised the significance of such matches for both fans and players. He noted that understanding Liverpool's pressure tactics was crucial in securing victory. "We knew they would try to start strong," Fernandes explained, adding that slowing down Liverpool's play created opportunities in midfield.

Maguire reflected on his personal journey at Anfield over seven years without a win there until now. "Football is all about memories," he said, expressing hope that fans enjoyed a memorable night. He acknowledged that this victory was overdue and dedicated it to supporters who have waited patiently.

The Red Devils' performance was not only about breaking records but also about creating lasting memories for their fans. As they prepare to face Brighton next week, maintaining focus remains crucial for continued success.