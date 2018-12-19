Manchester United appoint Solskjaer until end of season

Football

By Opta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes over at Manchester United until June
Manchester, December 19: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as the interim replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United until the end of the season.

Mourinho was sacked by United on Tuesday (December 18) after a torrid first half of 2018-19, with Sunday's 3-1 defeat at bitter rivals Liverpool leaving them 19 points off the top of the Premier League.

Former United striker Solskjaer has been named as manager until the end of the season, when the club aim to appoint a full-time successor to Mourinho.

Solskjaer won two league titles with Molde before a brief, unsuccessful spell at Cardiff City in 2014.

A former Norway international, Solskjaer returned to Molde in 2015 and had been in charge ever since.

The 45-year-old remains a fan favourite at United, predominantly for his part in the 1999 Champions League success, scoring a last-gasp winner in the 2-1 final defeat of Bayern Munich.

Mike Phelan, a former assistant at United in Alex Ferguson's time at the club, has returned to Old Trafford as a first-team coach.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna will remain in their coaching positions having been part of Mourinho's staff.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
