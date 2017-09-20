Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan voices concern for injured midfielder Paul Pogba

Old Trafford, Sep 20: Manchester United attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has suggested that it will be difficult for the Red Devils to cope without Paul Pogba in the starting XI.
The French international endured a hamstring strain in a week ago's in their 3-0 Champions League victory against Basel and the midfielder is now all set to be sidelined for an undisclosed time, till the proper assessments are made.
Pogba is said to be absent for at least one month, however, many reports earlier claimed that it can be up to three months which manager Jose Mourinho has completely denied.
The Red Devils pounded Everton 4-0 last week with Marouane Fellaini in the place of Pogba who produced a decent display but Mkhitaryan has now said the club would miss Pogba's creativeness that has enabled them to produce such triumphant performance.
"It's hard, because he's a top player for us," he told SFR Sport.
"It's going to be very difficult, but the coach knows how to make up for that and we're going to help him come back stronger."
Mkhitaryan was among the scorers as United overcome a struggling Everton at Old Trafford and in the same match former United player Wayne Rooney made a return to the club after his Summer transfer.
Rooney, United's record scorer, got an overwhelming standing ovation when he was substituted eight minutes from time, and Mkhitaryan said the English player deserved all the applause rightfully.
"Rooney is a legend. He's an exceptional player. It's a shame that he's at Everton now.
"You saw the fans treated him as if he was one of their own. Good luck to him for the rest of the season.
"It was a very good match, a bit difficult, but happily we won."