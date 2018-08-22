Manchester United to back Mourinho amid Zidane rumours

Bengaluru, August 22: Manchester United have distanced themselves from the ongoing speculation claiming Zinedine Zidane could replace Jose Mourinho.
According to the Mail, the club have backed the Portuguese, despite losing their second Premier League clash of the season against a much weaker Brighton side.
The Red Devils boss had a miserable summer on their pre-season tour and constantly moaned about the lack of signings and whereabouts of his players.
And French media house L'Equipe ran a story last week claiming three-time Champions League winner Zidane is looking to make a move to England.
But the Red Devils have denied encouraging the France, Juventus and Real legend, 46, to talk up a takeover.
Mourinho has an infamous habit of imploding during his third season at clubs, as he did at Chelsea (twice) and Real Madrid, while he never stayed at Inter Milan long enough to tarnish his incredible treble-winning achievements.
A source close to Manchester United said as quoted by The Sun, "Why would we discuss him when there is no job available?"
United were woeful in their 3-2 defeat at Brighton and a combination of factors appeared to contribute to their defeat.
Many of their players played at the World Cup, including Paul Pogba, who put in one of his worst performances in a Manchester United shirt, Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and David De Gea.
But that was really no excuse against a Brighton team who worked hard, pressed harder and generally just showed more desire than Mourinho's side.
Ed Woodward had a face like thunder in the directors box after the loss, appearing to add to speculation over Mourinho's future.
And a row erupted on Twitter between Pogba's agent Mino Raiola and United's famous 'Class of 92' players, with the agent suggesting: "Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba."
Gary Neville weighed into the spat, tweeting: "Let's hope @paulpogba leads his agent and shuts him up!"