Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer ready to rotate Rashford and Martial as main striker

By
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have a similar style of play, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to make the most of their versatility.

London, July 18: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to be ready to rotate roles in Manchester United's frontline next season.

The forward duo were each on target in Wednesday's 4-0 friendly victory over Leeds United as part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

Manager Solskjaer has deployed both at the focal point of his three-man attack across two matches in Australia, but says he is ready to use them in wider positions too in the forthcoming campaign.

"With Marcus, he can play along the frontline," Solskjaer said.

"Sometimes he likes to drift to the left, same with Anthony, both of them can play at nine and 11, also together as a pair as a nine and a 10, also sometimes on the right-hand side.

"For me, it's great to have forwards who rotate and say, 'he's on the right side and I'll be on the left side, or, 'he's through the middle, I'll be on the side'.

"I don't think we can nail them down to one position, because they're good footballers who can see space."

Rashford insists United want to hit the ground running next month when the Premier League returns following a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, which saw them finish outside of the Premier League's top four.

The England striker told MUTV: "As a team, everyone is fit and healthy. We want to hit peak form come the start of the season."

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kohli to tour West Indies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue