Who will India play in Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Opponent, Venue, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Football Manchester United Develops Clear Strategy For Supporting Ruben Amorim With Future Transfers Manchester United has identified key signings to bolster their squad and support head coach Ruben Amorim. Director Jason Wilcox emphasises the need for strategic investments ahead of the January transfer window. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Manchester United are actively planning to enhance their squad with new signings, according to director of football Jason Wilcox. The club aims to bolster support for head coach Ruben Amorim. Currently, United are enjoying a three-game winning streak in the Premier League, marking their best performance since Amorim took over last November.

Despite facing challenges earlier this season, including an EFL Cup exit against Grimsby Town and a 3-1 loss to Brentford, United have bounced back. Recent victories over Sunderland, Liverpool, and Brighton have lifted them to sixth place in the league standings. They are now one point ahead of Arne Slot's defending champions, who have suffered four consecutive defeats.

Wilcox has outlined a strategic plan for the upcoming January transfer window. "We have got a clear plan," he stated on the club's website. "We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve." The focus is on acquiring players who not only possess talent but can also handle pressure and contribute positively to the squad's progress.

United's recent spending spree saw over £200 million invested in players like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko. This investment aimed at reshaping their attacking lineup for better performance this season. From matchday three onwards, only Arsenal has earned more points than United's 15 in the Premier League.

Jim Ratcliffe, United's minority owner, has expressed confidence in Amorim by suggesting a three-year timeframe for him to prove his capabilities. Wilcox acknowledges that while there may be fluctuations in form, unwavering support for Amorim is crucial. "We have just got to keep this going now," Wilcox emphasized.

The team is preparing for an upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. A win would mark their first sequence of four consecutive Premier League victories since February 2024 under Erik ten Hag. Alongside Arsenal and Aston Villa, they are one of three teams finishing October with a perfect winning record.

Wilcox remains optimistic about the team's trajectory despite potential setbacks. "Not get too carried away when we win and not get too disappointed when we lose," he advised. The focus remains on maintaining calmness amidst external pressures as they continue making progress.