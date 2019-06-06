Football

Manchester United could line up shock move for Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller as Romelu Lukaku replacement

By
Bengaluru, June 6: Manchester United are weighing up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller should Romelu Lukaku leave the club this summer, according to latest reports.

United are set for a major summer shake-up under Solskjaer, with numerous first-team members expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer and it could even see them let go star forward Lukaku.

The Belgian forward has seen his position captured by Rashford since Solskjaer's appointed and rumours have been circulating that he could move to Serie A next season, after potential interests from Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are interested in Lukaku and it will become clear over the coming weeks whether new manager Antonio Conte is provided with the finance to land the Belgian striker.

United, who would hold out for up to £80million for Lukaku, are unlikely to sign a striker this summer without offloading another.

But with Lukaku rumoured to be looking for an exit with such proposal, keeping that in mind, United are actively looking for a replacement and reportedly they have been impressed with Haller who has had been phenomenal for Bundesliga side alongside the now departed Luka Jovic – who joined Real Madrid this week.

United scouts have been checking on the striker for some time and rumour is that they could make a formal move in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old, 20 goals last season and chipped in with a further 12 assists to help Frankfurt finish seventh in the Bundesliga table and earn a place in the Europa League.

The Norwegian is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are expected to adopt a different approach in the transfer market under Solskjaer by buying young players to develop rather than marquee signings and the United manager apparently views Haller as the ideal candidate to lead the line of a newly formed United setup.

However, United's pursuit could be challenged by two other fellow English sides as well as according to rumours, Newcastle and West Ham also have been enquiring about the big, physical centre forward for next season.

However, with a bigger jump at United along with expected better wages and transfer fee as of now it could leave the Red Devils as the favourites unless Newcastle or West Ham can convince the Frenchman to join them with the lure of more playing time.

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
