Football Manchester United Show Defensive Strength In Narrow Victory Over Atletico Madrid Marc Skinner commended Manchester United's resilience in a tense 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid. Fridolina Rolfo's goal and strong defence highlighted their performance in the Women's Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Manchester United's women's team secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Women's Champions League, with Marc Skinner highlighting their threat as opponents. Fridolina Rolfo scored her first goal for United, ensuring the team's second consecutive win. The match was tense, especially after both teams ended with ten players. Dominique Janssen received a red card before halftime, and Alexia Fernandez was sent off in the 74th minute.

In the second half, United faced intense pressure from Atletico, who managed 15 shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 1.2. Phallon Tullis-Joyce was crucial in maintaining a clean sheet, making six saves. Skinner praised his team's defensive efforts, stating they had to defend fiercely to maintain their perfect record. "We had to defend for our lives in the second half," Skinner told Disney+. "Even when we went down to 10 players, we still had chances."

Skinner expressed satisfaction with how his team handled the pressure while still creating opportunities. He believes that any opponent would find it challenging to face them. United remains unbeaten across all competitions this season. Rolfo shared her excitement about contributing to such a successful team, saying to ESPN, "I'm super happy to be here, to make an impact and help the team."

Atletico's Perspective on the Match

Despite the loss, Atletico Madrid's head coach Victor Martin found positives in his team's performance. He noted that Atletico played with identity and determination until the end. "We saw an Atletico with identity, believing until the end," he said. Martin acknowledged the misfortune of having a player sent off but remained optimistic about their progress.

The match showcased Manchester United's ability to withstand pressure while highlighting individual performances like Rolfo's debut goal and Tullis-Joyce's crucial saves. Both teams demonstrated resilience and determination throughout the game.