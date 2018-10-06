Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Manchester United dismiss Mourinho sack reports

By
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho has come under pressure to keep his job.

London, October 6: Manchester United have dismissed reports Jose Mourinho will be sacked as the club's manager this weekend as "nonsense".

Mourinho has come under increasing pressure after United's poor start to the season, with talk of disputes with players, most notably Paul Pogba, heightening amid a four-game winless streak.

The former Chelsea boss admitted in a tetchy news conference on Friday the Red Devils' recent results had been unacceptable and multiple media outlets alleged that even victory against struggling Newcastle United on Saturday would not be enough to keep him in his job.

However, the club insist that is not the case, with a spokesperson telling Omnisport: "It's all nonsense."

Zinedine Zidane has been linked as a potential replacement for Mourinho, having quit Real Madrid at the end of last season after three consecutive Champions League successes.

Mourinho won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford after taking over in 2016.

But despite finishing second in the Premier League last term, United have failed to mount a series title tilt under the 55-year-old and were 10th after a 1-3 loss to West Ham last weekend.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue