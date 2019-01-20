Manchester United enter race for Liverpool target Joao Felix

Bengaluru, January 20: Premier League giants Manchester United have sparked a transfer battle with their biggest rivals Liverpool for the signature of Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, according to reports in England.
Reports suggest the two clubs are set for a 'market melee’ for the Benfica attacking midfielder as they look to secure his services.
Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese starlet, who has been labelled the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo', however it is now reported the Red Devils could make their own move as well.
Liverpool have reportedly had a £60million bid for the Benfica starlet rejected and now Manchester United are looking to enter the fray but they will know that he will cost a fortune.
The 19-year-old play-maker has been impressive for Benfica this season and has already netted four goals in nine games this season following his promotion to the first-team.
The Red Devils are monitoring a move for Felix for quite some time now, however most of the interest is being attached to their rivals Liverpool who have mae their first move as per reports and might table an improved offer soon.
It remains to be seen if Felix will ever live up to compatriot Ronaldo who is an icon of the game but his reported £105m release clause means both players at least share a similar price-tag.
Meanwhile, Marouane Fellaini has emerged as a potential transfer target for Monaco.
Reports in France suggest new Monaco manager Thierry Henry has made contact with United to ask about the availability of Fellaini in the current window.
Herny worked with Fellaini as part of the Belgian national side set-up and he is reportedly keen on a reunion with the midfielder should he become available.